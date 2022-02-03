Trib 10: New team at the top of girls basketball power rankings

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page scores over Moon’s Sarah Santicola during their Section 1-5A game on Jan. 13.

There was not a lot of movement in the boys basketball weekly Trib 10, but there were some seismic tremors in the girls basketball power rankings this week.

While only one boys team dropped a few notches but remained part of the power clique, two teams fell out of the girls Top 10 and for the first time this season, there is a new team at the head of the table.

Both the Serra Catholic and Upper St. Clair girls teams lost and slipped out of the Trib 10, replaced by two teams on a roll that registered big district wins last week, Norwin and South Fayette.

Norwin’s win knocked North Allegheny from the ranks of the unbeaten and the defending 6A champs were ousted from their No. 1 spot.

Taking over is another defending champion, this one from 5A in Chartiers Valley.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (17-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (17-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (15-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (15-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (17-1), (5)

6. North Catholic Trojans, (15-1), (7)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (15-0), (8)

8. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (15-2), (9)

9. Central Catholic Vikings, (14-4), (10)

10. Belle Vernon Leopards, (16-2), (6)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (16-1), (2)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (18-0), (3)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (16-1), (1)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (16-0), (4)

5. Trinity Hillers, (15-1), (5)

6. North Catholic Trojans, (12-4), (9)

7. Norwin Knights, (13-4), (NR)

8. Union Scotties, (16-0), (10)

9. South Fayette Lions, (14-3), (NR)

10. Moon Tigers, (14-2), (6)

Out: Serra Catholic Eagles, Upper St. Clair Panthers