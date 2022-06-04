Trib 10: New team in the top spot after WPIAL baseball finals

Friday, June 3, 2022 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tyler Smith (left) celebrates with David Shields after scoring the go-ahead run against Upper St. Clair during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Tuesday at Wild Things Park.

The gold has been earned this week by the 2022 WPIAL diamond champions as the district baseball and softball postseason comes to an end.

Some quick championship factoids:

• Union baseball and Beaver softball are the only two repeat champions.

• Union becomes the first school to sweep baseball and softball titles in the same season (and day) since North Allegheny in 2003.

• West Mifflin baseball, Armstrong softball and Union softball are first-time district champs while Seneca Valley breaks a 23-year title drought.

Now, all of the teams ranked below and others who have qualified, prepare for the start of the PIAA playoffs on Monday.

Undefeated Beaver remains No. 1 in the Trib 10 softball power rankings while Mt. Lebanon jumps up a notch to take the top spot in baseball.

Here are the latest power rankings with overall records through Friday and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (16-7) (2)

2. West Allegheny Indians (19-4) (3)

3. Serra Catholic Eagles (23-0) (4)

4. West Mifflin Titans (18-3) (6)

5. South Park Eagles (18-5) (8)

6. Union Scotties (12-4) (NR)

7. Peters Township Indians (21-2) (1)

8. Montour Spartans (17-6) (5)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers (12-9) (7)

10. Eden Christian Academy Warriors (17-1) (10)

Out: Mohawk Warriors

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (19-0) (1)

2. Neshannock Lancers (22-0) (2)

3. Armstrong River Hawks (20-4) (3)

4. Seneca Valley Raiders (13-6) (7)

5. Avonworth Antelopes (17-5) (8)

6. Union Scotties (20-3) (NR)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (18-3) (4)

8. Frazier Commodores (18-1) (5)

9. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (16-3) (6)

10. North Allegheny Tigers (13-10) (9)

Out: Deer Lakes Lancers