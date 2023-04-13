Trib 10: New team moves into top spot in softball power rankings

By:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 12:07 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth pitcher Alivia Lantzy throws against Deer Lakes in the 2022 WPIAL Class 3A softball championship game.

There was some shuffling of the deck this past week, but not a lot of turnover in the latest baseball and softball weekly Trib 10.

Three teams total lost their grips on a power-ranking spot, with Mars and South Park baseball and Latrobe softball slipping out of the top 10 for now.

Once-beaten North Allegheny and Blackhawk baseball, along with undefeated Montour softball, join the power rankings this week.

There was no change at the top in baseball as Montour remains No. 1; however, there is a new top team in softball as undefeated Avonworth moves into the top spot following the first loss of the season Wednesday by Seneca Valley.

Here are the latest power rankings in the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Montour Spartans (9-0) (1)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (8-0) (2)

3. Pine-Richland Rams (8-3) (3)

4. West Mifflin Titans (9-1) (4)

5. North Hills Indians (8-1) (6)

6. Shaler Titans (9-1) (8)

7. Riverside Panthers (7-0) (10)

8. Franklin Regional Panthers (7-2) (7)

9. North Allegheny Tigers (5-1) (NR)

10. Blackhawk Cougars (6-1) (NR)

Out: Mars Fightin’ Planets, South Park Eagles

Softball Trib 10

1. Avonworth Antelopes (9-0) (2)

2. Shaler Titans (8-0) (4)

3. Hempfield Spartans (8-1) (8)

4. Seneca Valley Raiders (5-1) (1)

5. Montour Spartans (6-0) (NR)

6. West Allegheny Indians (9-1) (3)

7. Neshannock Lancers (6-0) (7)

8. North Hills Indians (7-1) (5)

9. North Allegheny Tigers (8-2) (6)

10. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (7-0) (10)

Out: Latrobe Wildcats