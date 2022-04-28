Trib 10: New team takes over top spot in baseball power rankings

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 5:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Ryan Gallagher watches his RBI base hit against Quaker Valley on April 8.

For the first time this spring, there has been a changing of the guard at the top of the baseball mountain.

After losing twice to Peters Township last week, Bethel Park is no longer No. 1 in the Trib 10 rankings.

Taking over as the top-ranked baseball team is Montour, fresh off its section sweep of Beaver that bounced the Bobcats from the power rankings.

Butler and Laurel join Beaver on the outside looking in this week.

On the softball side of the power equator, only one team dropped out as defending 5A champion North Hills replaced Fox Chapel after beating the Foxes last week.

The top-ranked team continues to be undefeated Beaver.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Wednesday. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Montour Spartans (13-1) (4)

2. Peters Township Indians (12-1) (3)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (9-2) (1)

4. West Allegheny Indians (10-2) (2)

5. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (9-6) (NR)

6. Shaler Titans (10-4) (10)

7. Serra Catholic Eagles (13-0) (8)

8. Latrobe Wildcats (10-3) (NR)

9. North Allegheny Tigers (7-4) (5)

10. Hampton Talbots (8-3) (NR)

Out: Butler Golden Tornado, Beaver Bobcats, Laurel Spartans

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (8-0) (1)

2. Hempfield Spartans (8-0) (3)

3. Penn-Trafford Warriors (11-1) (8)

4. North Hills Indians (9-1) (NR)

5. Armstrong River Hawks (8-2) (2)

6. Pine-Richland Rams (8-2) (4)

7. Franklin Regional Panthers (12-2) (6)

8. Montour Spartans (6-2) (7)

9. Frazier Commodores (8-0) (9)

10. Laurel Spartans (8-1) (10)

Out: Fox Chapel Foxes