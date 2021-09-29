Trib 10: New team takes over top spot in WPIAL power rankings

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 7:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jack Smith works out during practice.

As we hit the midway point of the regular season and September turns to October, there is change in the air in the weekly Trib 10 power rankings.

After Belle Vernon scrambled back for two late touchdowns to edge top-ranked Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, in a Week 4 classic, there is a new king of the power struggle.

Mt. Lebanon is the new No. 1 team, but for how long? After hosting No. 10 North Allegheny this week, the Blue Devils face No. 2 Central Catholic next week.

While NA lost but hung on to a spot in the top 10, Gateway was not so fortunate. The Gators tumbled out after a Week 4 loss to Pine-Richland, opening the door for the newest member of the power rankings, Seneca Valley.

The Raiders’ prize for joining the Trib 10? A trip to No. 2 Central Catholic this week.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 5-0, (2): The Blue Devils host No. 10 North Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Catholic, 4-1, (3): The Vikings host No. 9 Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN

3. Belle Vernon, 4-0, (5): The Leopards host Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 5-0, (4): The Warriors host Quaker Valley on Friday

5. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, (1): The Jaguars do not play this weekend

6. Moon, 5-0, (6): The Tigers host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

7. Aliquippa, 3-1, (10): The Quips host Beaver on Friday

8. Sto-Rox, 5-0, (9): The Vikings visit South Side on Friday

9. Seneca Valley, 4-1, (NR): The Raiders visit No. 2 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

10. North Allegheny, 3-2, (8): The Tigers visit No. 1 Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN

Out: Gateway Gators