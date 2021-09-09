Trib 10: New team takes over top spot in WPIAL power rankings
By:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 11:07 PM
With plenty of big contests in Week 1, there was a shuffling of the deck in this week’s Trib 10 power rankings.
Nobody fell out of the power rankings this week, but both top-ranked Gateway and No. 6 North Allegheny fell after losses. The Gators dropped after losing to the new No. 1 team, Thomas Jefferson, while North Allegheny slid after a one-sided loss to Ohio power Central Pinkerington.
Look for more movement next week as there are two head-to-head showdowns between power-ranked teams coming up in Week 2 with Central Valley at Aliquippa and Belle Vernon hosting Penn-Trafford.
Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, (2), The Jaguars host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN
2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, (3), The Blue Devils visit Peters Township on Friday on HSSN
3. Central Catholic, 1-1, (4), The Vikings visit Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN
4. Central Valley, 2-0, (5), The Warriors visit Np. 7 Aliquippa on Friday on HSSN
5. Penn-Trafford, 2-0, (7), The Warriors visit No. 8 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN
6. Gateway, 1-1, (1), The Gators visits Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN
7. Aliquippa, 1-0, (8), The Quips host No. 4 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN
8. Belle Vernon, 1-0, (9), The Leopards host No. 5 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN
9. North Allegheny, 1-1, (6), The Tigers host Mentor (Oh) on Friday on HSSN
10. Sto-Rox, 2-0, (10), The Vikings host McGuffey on Friday on HSSN
Out: None
