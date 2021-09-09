Trib 10: New team takes over top spot in WPIAL power rankings

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 11:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson assistant coach TJ Srsic celebrates with quarterback Joe Lekse after his third quarter touchdown against Gateway last Friday.

With plenty of big contests in Week 1, there was a shuffling of the deck in this week’s Trib 10 power rankings.

Nobody fell out of the power rankings this week, but both top-ranked Gateway and No. 6 North Allegheny fell after losses. The Gators dropped after losing to the new No. 1 team, Thomas Jefferson, while North Allegheny slid after a one-sided loss to Ohio power Central Pinkerington.

Look for more movement next week as there are two head-to-head showdowns between power-ranked teams coming up in Week 2 with Central Valley at Aliquippa and Belle Vernon hosting Penn-Trafford.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, (2), The Jaguars host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, (3), The Blue Devils visit Peters Township on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 1-1, (4), The Vikings visit Pine-Richland on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 2-0, (5), The Warriors visit Np. 7 Aliquippa on Friday on HSSN

5. Penn-Trafford, 2-0, (7), The Warriors visit No. 8 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

6. Gateway, 1-1, (1), The Gators visits Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN

7. Aliquippa, 1-0, (8), The Quips host No. 4 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN

8. Belle Vernon, 1-0, (9), The Leopards host No. 5 Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

9. North Allegheny, 1-1, (6), The Tigers host Mentor (Oh) on Friday on HSSN

10. Sto-Rox, 2-0, (10), The Vikings host McGuffey on Friday on HSSN

Out: None