Trib 10: New team takes top spot in baseball power rankings

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 11:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Nate Vargo delivers against Fox Chapel on April 26.

After weeks of calm waters and few changes, the boats were rockin’ as the regular season came to an unsteady finish this past week.

Thus, there was a shifting of power in this week’s Trib 10 baseball and softball rankings.

Seven teams slid down the baseball power rankings, including Hopewell falling out of the Top 10, replaced by West Mifflin

Four teams drifted downward and two of those teams were bounced from the softball power rankings. Southmoreland and North Hills were replaced by Shaler and Laurel.

There was even a change at No. 1 in baseball as Franklin Regional was replaced by Bethel Park, giving the Black Hawks the King and Queen of the diamond court. The BP softball team remains on top for a sixth straight week.

Here is the latest power rankings with zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (15-2) (6)

2. West Allegheny Indians (15-3) (7)

3. Norwin Knights (13-3) (2)

4. Franklin Regional Panthers (15-1) (1)

5. South Fayette Lions (15-3) (3)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (17-3) (4)

7. Seton LaSalle Rebels (18-1) (8)

8. Blackhawk Cougars (14-4) (5)

9. West Mifflin Titans (12-4) (NR)

10. Montour Spartans (13-5) (9)

Out: Hopewell Vikings

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (15-0) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (15-2) (2)

3. Beaver Bobcats (14-0) (3)

4. Norwin Knights (13-2) (4)

5. Shaler Titans (11-4) (NR)

6. West Allegheny Indians (12-3) (6)

7. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (11-2) (7)

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors (14-4) (5)

9. Hempfield Spartans (12-5) (8)

10. Laurel Spartans (13-1) (NR)

Out: Southmoreland Scotties, North Hills Indians