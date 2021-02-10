Trib 10: New team takes top spot in boys power rankings

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 7:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring against New Castle on Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

There were a lot of wins posted by the 20 boys and girls teams ranked in last week’s HSSN basketball power rankings, but one stood out from the rest.

With a bang, Belle Vernon debuts at No. 1 in the boys rankings thanks in large part to a 62-56 victory over last week’s top-ranked team, New Castle.

The Leopards’ leap to the top knocks everybody else down a spot and bumps South Allegheny out of the Trib 10 following their close loss to Lincoln Park.

On the girls side, the top 9 remain intact with North Catholic falling a notch after losing to Norwin. The Knights used that win to return to the power rankings, bumping South Fayette from No. 10.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Belle Vernon Leopards, (9-1), (NR)

2. New Castle Red Hurricane, (13-1), (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (13-0), (2)

4. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (9-1), (3)

5. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (9-1), (4)

6. Chartiers Valley Colts, (13-1), (5)

7. North Allegheny Tigers, (10-2), (6)

8. Fox Chapel Foxes, (11-2), (8)

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (7-3), (9)

10. Highlands Golden Rams, (9-1), (10)

Out: South Allegheny Gladiators

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (12-0), (1)

2. Trinity Hillers, (11-1), (2)

3. Chartiers Valley Colts, (13-1), (3)

4. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (9-1), (5)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (12-2), (4)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (10-0), (6)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (10-2), (7)

8. Mohawk Warriors, (12-2), (8)

9. Rochester Rams, (8-3), (9)

10. Norwin Knights, (9-2), (NR)

Out: South Fayette Lions