Trib 10: New team tops boys basketball power rankings

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 5:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas steals the ball from North Catholic’s Andrew Maddalon during a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal last season.

Five teams from the Trib 10 took a tumble this past week, but it was not enough to drop them out of the weekly power rankings.

Tumultuous Tuesday in WPIAL boys hoops saw top-ranked New Castle and No. 4 Chartiers Valley fall to unranked opponents, Central Catholic and Moon.

The other three teams — Butler boys and Mt. Lebanon and Penn-Trafford girls — lost to ranked opponents, thus their fall in the rankings was not very drastic, one spot each.

Class 4A top-ranked Lincoln Park replaces New Castle at the top of the boys hoops power rankings while Norwin remains No. 1 in girls basketball.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park, (11-0), (2)

2. New Castle Red Hurricane, (10-1), (1)

3. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (10-1), (3)

4. Hampton Talbots, (10-2), (5)

5. North Hills Indians, (9-2), (7)

6. Chartiers Valley Colts, (12-1), (4)

7. Butler Golden Tornado, (10-2), (6)

8. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (10-0), (8)

9. Beaver Bobcats, (10-1), (9)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (11-0), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Norwin Knights, (11-1), (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars, (10-0), (2)

3. McKeesport Tigers, (11-1), (3)

4. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (11-2), (4)

5. South Fayette Lions, (11-2), (5)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (9-2), (6)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (10-3), (9)

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (8-4), (7)

9. Penn-Trafford Warriors, (9-2), (8)

10. Freedom Bulldogs, (9-1), (10)

Out: None