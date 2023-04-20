Trib 10: New teams take top spots in baseball, softball power rankings

By:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler pitcher Bethany Rodman celebrates a strikeout against Highlands last season.

The teams ranked in the latest Trib 10 have proven they can win in the warmth of last week and the chill of this week.

Three teams slipped out of the Trib 10 with Franklin Regional baseball replaced by fellow 5A power South Fayette.

On the softball side, Montour is out, replaced by the team that beat them in Section 3-4A, Chartiers Valley. Norwin is into the softball Trib 10 after beating both Hempfield and North Allegheny last week, knocking the Spartans down seven spots and the Tigers out of the rankings.

At the top, undefeated Shaler takes over at No. 1 after Avonworth lost to Neshannock on Wednesday in softball, while Montour falls to No. 4 and Seneca Valley moves up one spot to take over the top spot in baseball.

Here are the latest power rankings in the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Seneca Valley Raiders (11-1) (2)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (7-2) (9)

3. West Mifflin Titans (11-1) (4)

4. Montour Spartans (11-1) (1)

5. Pine-Richland Rams (10-4) (3)

6. Riverside Panthers (9-0) (7)

7. North Hills Indians (9-2) (5)

8. Shaler Titans (10-2) (6)

9. Blackhawk Cougars (8-1) (10)

10. South Fayette Lions (10-3) (NR)

Out: Franklin Regional Panthers

Softball Trib 10

1. Shaler Titans (10-0) (2)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (8-1) (4)

3. West Allegheny Indians (12-1) (6)

4. Neshannock Lancers (8-0) (7)

5. Avonworth Antelopes (11-1) (1)

6. North Hills Indians (9-1) (8)

7. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (10-0) (10)

8. Norwin Knights (10-2) (NR)

9. Chartiers Valley Colts (11-1) (NR)

10. Hempfield Spartans (10-2) (3)

Out: Montour Spartans, North Allegheny Tigers