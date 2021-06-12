Trib 10: New teams top baseball, softball rankings
Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 11:05 PM
It took the next-to-last power rankings before we had new No. 1 teams in baseball and softball.
North Allegheny bumps Franklin Regional from the top spot in baseball, and Beaver is the new No. 1 softball team after more than two months of Bethel Park being on top.
Serra Catholic and Eden Christian lost in the WPIAL semifinals but are in this week’s rankings after reaching the state semifinals.
The only change in softball has gutsy Canon-McMillan back in the Trib 10 after a pair of PIAA playoff victories.
Here is the latest power rankings with overall records included heading into the PIAA semifinals. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking position follows the team and their overall record.
Baseball Trib Ten
Team, record, last week
1. North Allegheny Tigers (22-3) (2)
2. Shenango Wildcats (22-2) (3)
3. New Castle Red Hurricane (16-9) (5)
4. Bethel Park Black Hawks (20-4) (7)
5. Montour Spartans (17-6) (9)
6. Serra Catholic Eagles (21-4) (NR)
7. Eden Christian Academy Warriors (19-5) (NR)
8. Franklin Regional Panthers (19-2) (1)
9. Hopewell Vikings (18-6) (4)
10. Union Scotties (12-6) (6)
Out: Seton LaSalle Rebels, South Park Eagles
Softball Trib Ten
Team, record, last week
1. Beaver Bobcats (19-0) (2)
2. North Hills Indians (18-5) (3)
3. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (19-3) (5)
4. West Greene Pioneers (20-2) (6)
5. Armstrong River Hawks (17-5) (8)
6. Highlands Golden Rams (18-5) (9)
7. Ligonier Valley Rams (21-2) (10)
8. Canon-McMillan Big Macs (11-10) (NR)
9. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-1) (1)
10. Laurel Spartans (18-2) (4)
Out: Shenango Wildcats
