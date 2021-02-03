Trib 10: Newly installed No. 1 teams stay in top spots of power rankings

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Donny Cade scores during a game against Chartiers Valley on Jan. 19.

There were major changes to the HSSN boys and girls basketball power rankings a week ago, but the district seas calmed down this past week, causing only a few ripples in the Trib 10.

The two freshly minted top-ranked teams from last week enjoyed perfect outcomes this past week, thus New Castle remains on top on the boys side and Trinity is No. 1 on the girls side of the court.

No teams dropped out, and the top 4 on both sides remains the same.

A couple of teams dealt with a loss with a minor slide down the rankings as the final four weeks of the regular season are underway.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records from this season and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. New Castle Red Hurricane, (11-0), (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (11-0), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (8-1), (3)

4. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (8-1), (4)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (12-1), (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (9-2), (8)

7. South Allegheny Gladiators, (6-1), (7)

8. Fox Chapel Foxes, (8-2), (9)

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (5-3), (10)

10. Highlands Golden Rams, (7-1), (6)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (10-0), (1)

2. Trinity Hillers, (9-1), (2)

3. Chartiers Valley Colts, (10-1), (3)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (10-1), (4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (7-1), (6)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (7-0), (7)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (8-2), (5)

8. Mohawk Warriors, (11-2), (8)

9. Rochester Rams, (6-3), (10)

10. South Fayette Lions, (6-1), (9)

Out: None