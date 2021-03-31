Trib 10: OLSH boys, NA girls top final power rankings

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 9:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora and Jake DiMichele celebrate during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Constitution on March 26.

Five basketball champions from the WPIAL headed east last week for a trip to Hershey to play for a state championship.

Three returned with state silver to go along with their district title while two struck more gold at the Giant Center in Chocolate Town and are now twin title holders.

Winning district and state championships has earned the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys and North Allegheny girls another title to brag about: finishing No. 1 in the Trib 10 final power rankings.

The Chargers and Tigers truly felt the power this winter.

Here are the final power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (24-0), (1)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (21-2), (2)

3. Lincoln Park Leopards, (19-6), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (21-3), (4)

5. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-4), (7)

6. Pine-Richland Rams, (14-6), (8)

7. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (16-6), (6)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (18-5), (9)

9. Ellwood City Wolverines, (14-5), (5)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (17-5), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (27-1), (1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (25-4), (2)

3. Mohawk Warriors, (19-5), (3)

4. Neshannock Lancers, (19-3), (4)

5. Trinity Hillers, (21-2), (7)

6. Beaver Bobcats, (20-1), (5)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (18-3), (8)

8. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (15-3), (9)

9. Rochester Rams, (16-4), (6)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (16-1), (10)

Out: None