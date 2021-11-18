Trib 10: One team falls out of power rankings in 2nd week of WPIAL playoff action

By:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 9:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels catches a touchdown pass as Central Catholic’s Robinson Waddell defends during their game Oct. 8.

It was nearly a perfect week for the teams ranked in the Week 11 edition of the Trib 10 power rankings.

Nine of the teams were victorious in their playoffs games with only No. 8 Hampton getting bounced from the chase for district gold and the HSSN power rankings.

There will be at least two teams falling this weekend with a pair of head-to-head contests set for Friday and Saturday.

On Semifinals Friday, No. 5 Moon will battle No. 10 Penn Hills in Class 5A. Then on Championship Saturday, top-ranked Mt. Lebanon squares off with No. 4 and two-time defending champion Central Catholic in the 6A title game.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 11-0, (1): The Blue Devils play No. 4 Central Catholic, Saturday on HSSN

2. Belle Vernon, 9-0, (2): The Leopards play Thomas Jefferson, Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 11-0, (3): The Warriors play Elizabeth Forward, Friday on HSSN

4. Central Catholic, 9-2, (4): The Vikings play No. 1 Mt. Lebanon, Saturday on HSSN

5. Moon, 11-0, (5): The Tigers play No. 10 Penn Hills, Friday on HSSN

6. Aliquippa, 9-1, (6): The Quips play McKeesport, Friday on HSSN

7. Sto-Rox, 12-0, (7): The Vikings play Serra Catholic, Friday on HSSN

8. Penn-Trafford, 9-2, (9): The Warriors play Pine-Richland, Friday on HSSN

9. Steel Valley, 11-0, (10): The Ironmen play Beaver Falls, Friday on HSSN

10. Penn Hills, 8-3, (NR): The Indians play No. 5 Moon, Friday on HSSN

Out: Hampton Talbots