TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib 10: One team falls out of power rankings in 2nd week of WPIAL playoff action

By:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 9:47 PM

It was nearly a perfect week for the teams ranked in the Week 11 edition of the Trib 10 power rankings.

Nine of the teams were victorious in their playoffs games with only No. 8 Hampton getting bounced from the chase for district gold and the HSSN power rankings.

There will be at least two teams falling this weekend with a pair of head-to-head contests set for Friday and Saturday.

On Semifinals Friday, No. 5 Moon will battle No. 10 Penn Hills in Class 5A. Then on Championship Saturday, top-ranked Mt. Lebanon squares off with No. 4 and two-time defending champion Central Catholic in the 6A title game.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 11-0, (1): The Blue Devils play No. 4 Central Catholic, Saturday on HSSN

2. Belle Vernon, 9-0, (2): The Leopards play Thomas Jefferson, Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 11-0, (3): The Warriors play Elizabeth Forward, Friday on HSSN

4. Central Catholic, 9-2, (4): The Vikings play No. 1 Mt. Lebanon, Saturday on HSSN

5. Moon, 11-0, (5): The Tigers play No. 10 Penn Hills, Friday on HSSN

6. Aliquippa, 9-1, (6): The Quips play McKeesport, Friday on HSSN

7. Sto-Rox, 12-0, (7): The Vikings play Serra Catholic, Friday on HSSN

8. Penn-Trafford, 9-2, (9): The Warriors play Pine-Richland, Friday on HSSN

9. Steel Valley, 11-0, (10): The Ironmen play Beaver Falls, Friday on HSSN

10. Penn Hills, 8-3, (NR): The Indians play No. 5 Moon, Friday on HSSN

Out: Hampton Talbots

More Football

Westmoreland County high school notebook: Search begins for next Jeannette football coach
Knoch makes football coaching change
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Nov. 15, 2021
Highlands football season highlighted by early winning streak, late-season surge
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2021 Week 11

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me