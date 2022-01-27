Trib 10: One unlucky team falls from WPIAL basketball power rankings

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Matt Seidl blocks a shot by North Allegheny’s Anthony Howard during the second half of their Section 1-6A game Jan. 7.

As the region dealt with snowy weather and cold temperatures this past week, the top boys and girls basketball teams in the district were able to avoid any stormy results.

No stunners were felt by the Trib 10 teams, with the few losses suffered mostly coming to fellow power-ranked teams.

The only team to drop out of the power rankings this week was Lincoln Park after falling at home to fellow Section 2-4A foe and No. 3 ranked Quaker Valley.

Central Catholic came close to dropping after losses to No. 5 Fox Chapel and unranked Penn Hills. However, the Vikings cling to the No. 10 spot.

The only movement on the girls side was Moon dropping one spot after a loss to No. 3 Mt. Lebanon and North Catholic dropping to No. 9 after falling to No. 4 Blackhawk.

Once again this week as has been the case all year, North Hills boys and North Allegheny girls remain at No. 1.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (14-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (14-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (12-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (12-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (14-1), (6)

6. Belle Vernon Leopards, (14-1), (5)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (14-1), (10)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (12-0), (8)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (13-1), (NR)

10. Central Catholic Vikings, (12-4), (7)

Out: Lincoln Park Leopards

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (15-0), (1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (14-1), (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (15-0), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (14-0), (4)

5. Trinity Hillers, (12-1), (6)

6. Moon Tigers, (14-2), (5)

7. Serra Catholic Eagles, (13-0), (8)

8. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (14-3), (9)

9. North Catholic Trojans, (10-4), (7)

10. Union Scotties, (14-0), (10)

Out: None