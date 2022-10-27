Trib 10: Pair of big-time clashes in Week 9 sure to shake up power rankings

By:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 6:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jackson Tonya works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Center.

While some WPIAL football teams are set to play out the string, turn in the uniforms and start to prepare for 2023, many others, including the teams below, are fine-tuning their games in preparation for the postseason.

Nine of the 10 power-ranked teams this week will be playing for an outright conference championship. With a conference crown comes home field advantage and a possible top 3-seed when the brackets are unveiled on HSSN at 2 p.m. Saturday.

There are two head-to-head battles in Week 9, including the much-anticipated showdown in the Class 4A Parkway Conference as defending 4A district and state champion Aliquippa takes on defending 3A district and state champion Central Valley at Freedom.

The 3A Interstate Conference title will also be decided in a battle of conference unbeaten teams as Belle Vernon visits Elizabeth Forward.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and opponent in Week 9. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 8-0, (1): The Quips host No. 2 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 9-0, (2): The Warriors visit No. 1 Aliquippa on Friday on HSSN

3. McKeesport, 9-0, (3): The Tigers host Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN

4. Bethel Park, 8-1, (4): The Black Hawks host Peters Township on Friday on HSSN

5. Elizabeth Forward, 9-0, (6): The Warriors host No. 9 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

6. Franklin Regional, 6-2, (NR): The Panthers visit Penn-Trafford on Friday

7. Gateway, 7-2, (8): The Gators visit Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

8. Steel Valley, 8-0, (9): The Ironmen visit Serra Catholic on Friday on HSSN

9. Belle Vernon, 6-2, (10): The Leopards visit No. 5 Elizabeth Forward on Friday on HSSN

10. Armstrong, 8-1, (NR): The River Hawks host Kiski Area on Friday on HSSN

Out: Highlands Golden Rams, West Allegheny Indians