Trib 10: Plenty of changes in power rankings heading into WPIAL championship week

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 9:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley catcher Anna Kalkowski hugs pitcher Lexie Hames after defeating Hempfield on May 11.

With championship week on the horizon, there were big changes to the Trib 10 in baseball and softball.

Five baseball teams and three softball squads were bounced from the district playoffs and thus also fell out of the power rankings.

Some could return if the can reach the state playoffs and have success, but for now, the Trib 10 field is made up exclusively of championship-bound teams.

The top three teams in baseball remain the same, but only two other teams ranked last week survived to reach the finals.

In softball, there were fewer teams exiting since there was one less round played; however, there is a change at the top as Shaler lost in the 5A semifinals, ending its lengthy run at No. 1.

Class 6A finalist Seneca Valley now sits on top of the softball rankings.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (20-0) (1)

2. Shaler Titans (18-4) (2)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (17-4) (3)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (16-6) (6)

5. Serra Catholic Eagles (17-2) (10)

6. Mount Lebanon Blue Devils (12-10) (NR)

7. Latrobe Wildcats (17-6) (NR)

8. Neshannock Lancers (18-4) (NR)

9. Seton LaSalle Rebels (16-4) (NR)

10. Hopewell Vikings (11-11) (NR)

Out: Montour Spartans, Pine-Richland Rams, Seneca Valley Raiders, Blackhawk Cougars, South Fayette Lions

Softball Trib 10

1. Seneca Valley Raiders (17-1) (2)

2. Neshannock Lancers (19-0) (3)

3. Avonworth Antelopes (20-1) (4)

4. Armstrong River Hawks (19-1) (NR)

5. Montour Spartans (15-3) (6)

6. Hempfield Spartans (17-3) (8)

7. Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (18-0) (9)

8. Trinity Hillers (18-2) (10)

9. Belle Vernon Leopards (17-4) (NR)

10. Union Scotties (16-3) (NR)

Out: Shaler Titans, Elizabeth Forward Warriors, Chartiers Valley Colts,