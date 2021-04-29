Trib 10: Power rankings get a shake-up as crunch time approaches

By:

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 9:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional pitcher Luke Treloar throws against Latrobe on April 13.

Three district baseball and softball teams lost their power grip and went slip sliding away from the latest Trib 10 rankings.

Seneca Valley and Serra Catholic baseball lost their spot with a couple of losses while it only took one loss by Ligonier Valley to fall out of the softball power rankings.

Replacing those three are Montour and Hopewell baseball and Hempfield softball making its return.

There were no changes at No. 1 as Franklin Regional baseball and Bethel Park softball are once again on top for a fourth straight week.

Here is the latest power rankings with zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last wek’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (11-0) (1)

2. Norwin Knights (10-1) (2)

3. South Fayette Lions (12-2) (5)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (13-2) (3)

5. Blackhawk Cougars (11-2) (4)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (10-2) (7)

7. West Allegheny Indians (9-3) (6)

8. Seton LaSalle Rebels (13-1) (9)

9. Montour Spartans (10-3) (NR)

10. Hopewell Vikings (11-3) (NR)

Out: Seneca Valley Raiders, Serra Catholic Eagles

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (10-0) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (11-2) (3)

3. Beaver Bobcats (9-0) (4)

4. Norwin Knights (8-2) (2)

5. Penn-Trafford Warriors (9-3) (5)

6. West Allegheny Indians (10-2) (6)

7. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (11-2) (8)

8. Hempfield Spartans (8-3) (NR)

9. Southmoreland Scotties (7-1) (7)

10. North Hills Indians (7-1) (9)

Out: Ligonier Valley Rams