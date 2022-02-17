Trib 10: Power rankings get facelift on eve of WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | 9:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan drives to the basket to score past Moon’s Reilly Sunday during their Section 1-5A game on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Chartiers Valley High School.

The regular season is over and now the curtain is about to rise on the district postseason.

The 20 teams power ranked below will all take different journeys on the Path to the Pete, but their goal is the same: to raise WPIAL gold and be top-ranked in the Trib 10 rankings in early March.

As the regular season came to an end, there was some shuffling in the power rankings, with two boys and three girls teams losing their spot in the Trib 10 prior to the district postseason.

The two teams at the top didn’t change as North Hills remains perfect at No. 1 in the boys rankings while Chartiers Valley sits atop the girls rankings for a third consecutive week.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (22-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (21-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (20-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (20-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (21-1), (5)

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (19-0), (7)

7. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (20-2), (8)

8. Montour Spartans, (18-4), (NR)

9. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (17-4), (NR)

10. Central Catholic Vikings, (17-5), (9)

Out: North Catholic Trojans, Penn Hills Indians

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (20-1), (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars, (21-0), (4)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (20-1), (2)

4. Indiana Little Indians, (19-3), (10)

5. North Allegheny Tigers, (20-2), (3)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (18-4), (NR)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (16-5), (5)

8. South Fayette Lions, (18-4), (9)

9. Moon Tigers, (17-4), (NR)

10. Rochester Rams, (16-4), (NR)

Out: Norwin Knights, Trinity Hillers, Union Scotties