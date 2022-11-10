Trib 10: Power rankings set for shakeup after 2nd week of playoffs

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 6:38 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Isaiah Brown gets behind Highlands’ Aiden Burford for a first-quarter touchdown Oct. 21.

Besides one cat exchange, the district power structure remained unchanged through opening night of the WPIAL football playoffs.

Expect things to be different after night two of the postseason.

There is only one head-to-head matchup as McKeesport visits Armstrong in a Class 4A quarterfinal clash of styles; however, there are no byes and the opposition cranks up for the district power teams as we hit the midway point of the four-week playoffs in 4A, 3A, 2A and A.

The championship game will be set after a soggy Friday in 6A and 5A.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 11. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 9-0, (1): The Quips host Montour in the 4A quarterfinals Friday on HSSN

2. Bethel Park, 10-1, (2): The Black Hawks face Upper St. Clair in the 5A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

3. North Allegheny, 9-1, (3): The Tigers host Canon-McMillan in the 6A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 9-1, (4): The Warriors host Laurel Highlands in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

5. Steel Valley, 9-0, (5): The Ironmen host McGuffey in the 2A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

6. Belle Vernon, 7-2, (6): The Leopards host East Allegheny in the 3A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

7. Armstrong, 10-1, (7): The River Hawks host No. 8 McKeesport in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

8. McKeesport, 10-1, (8): The Tigers visit No. 7 Armstrong in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

9. Pine-Richland, 7-3, (9): The Rams face Woodland Hills in the 5A semifinals on Friday on HSSN

10. Thomas Jefferson, 7-3, (NR): The Jaguars host Latrobe in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday on HSSN

Out: Franklin Regional Panthers