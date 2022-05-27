Trib 10: Power rankings shuffled with WPIAL baseball, softball championships on horizon

Friday, May 27, 2022 | 5:42 PM

Chritopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s AJ Stettler turns a double play against Central Catholic during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on May 24.

Three rounds are in the books with one golden game remaining in the 2022 district baseball and softball playoffs.

With plenty of head-to-head battles in the WPIAL quarterfinals and semifinals, change was bound to happen in the Trib 10 power rankings.

Four baseball and three softball teams saw their hopes of a district title dashed, leaving seven teams now preparing to hopefully raise a championship banner entering the late season countdown.

No changes to the top two baseball and top four softball teams as Peters Township is No. 1 in baseball and the only team to own that spot in softball, undefeated Beaver, continues to be No. 1 in the Trib 10.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Friday.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Peters Township Indians (21-1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (15-7) (2)

3. West Allegheny Indians (18-4) (6)

4. Serra Catholic Eagles (22-0) (5)

5. Montour Spartans (15-5) (8)

6. West Mifflin Titans (15-3) (9)

7. Upper St. Clair Panthers (12-8) (NR)

8. South Park Eagles (17-5) (NR)

9. Mohawk Warriors (16-4) (NR)

10. Eden Christian Academy Warriors (17-0) (NR)

Out: North Allegheny Tigers, Bethel Park Black Hawks, Butler Golden Tornado, Pine-Richland Rams

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (18-0) (1)

2. Neshannock Lancers (21-0) (2)

3. Armstrong River Hawks (19-4) (3)

4. Penn-Trafford Warriors (18-2) (4)

5. Frazier Commodores (18-0) (6)

6. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (16-2) (8)

7. Seneca Valley Raiders (12-6) (9)

8. Avonworth Antelopess (16-5) (10)

9. North Allegheny Tigers (13-9) (NR)

10. Deer Lakes Lancers (13-4) (NR)

Out: Hempfield Spartans, North Hills Indians, Pine-Richland Rams