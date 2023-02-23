Trib 10: Power rankings stay calm before WPIAL playoff storm intensifies

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bradyn Foster grabs a rebound over Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Meehleib during WPIAL boys 4A first-round action Monday.

For the first time this season, there were zero changes in the Trib 10 from last week.

The elite teams in the district either enjoyed a first-round bye or took care of business in the opening round.

However, that will change from now until the end of the PIAA playoffs as the power rankings could look a lot different next week with the WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs heading into the quarterfinals and then the semifinals.

Even though they are short-handed in the playoffs, Hampton remains No. 1 on the boys side while South Fayette remains the top team in the girls rankings.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (21-2), (1)

2. Lincoln Park, (22-1), (2)

3. New Castle Red Hurricane, (20-2), (3)

4. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (20-2), (4)

5. Highlands Golden Rams, (20-3), (5)

6. Aliquippa Quips, (17-6), (6)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (18-3), (7)

8. Peters Township Indians, (20-3), (8)

9. Uniontown Red Raiders, (19-3), (9)

10. Imani Christian Saints, (15-6), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. South Fayette Lions, (21-2), (1)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (19-2), (2)

3. North Catholic Trojans, (19-3), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (19-3), (4)

5. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (20-3), (5)

6. Norwin Knights, (19-3), (6)

7. North Allegheny Tigers, (17-5), (7)

8. Neshannock Lancers, (17-6), (8)

9. Laurel Spartans, (21-2), (9)

10. McKeesport Tigers, (19-4), (10)

Out: None