Trib 10: Regular season finales are great, but don’t look past Week 8

By:

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 7:13 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review McKeesport senior running back Bobbie Boyd (left) and senior wide receiver Caiden Holtzman celebrate a third-quarter touchdown in the Tigers’ 19-7 victory over Penn-Trafford on Sept. 2.

We are one week away from the biggest district power struggle of the regular season when Central Valley battles Aliquippa.

In fact, Week 9 features plenty of showdown football games with conference titles at stake up and down each of the six classifications.

However, every football coach will tell you to take them one week at a time. If there are any teams looking ahead past Week 8, then the limelight dulls a bit on the final night of the regular season.

Only one district team was left in the dark after Week 7 as Upper St. Clair lost for a second straight game and dropped from the Trib 10.

There is one head-to-head matchup in Week 8, and it involves the team with the current longest district and state winning streak at 35 in a row when Central Valley hosts West Allegheny.

The other power in the 4A Parkway Conference, Aliquippa, remains on top as it has all season in the HSSN power rankings.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with record, last week’s ranking and upcoming opponent in Week 8. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 7-0, (1): The Quips visit Chartiers Valley on Friday

2. Central Valley, 8-0, (2): The Warriors host No. 7 West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

3. McKeesport, 8-0, (3): The Tigers visit Latrobe on Friday on HSSN

4. Bethel Park, 7-1, (5): The Black Hawks visit South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

5. Highlands, 8-0, (7): The Golden Rams host Armstrong on Friday on HSSN

6. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, (8): The Warriors visit Greensburg Salem on Friday

7. West Allegheny, 7-1, (9): The Indians visit No. 2 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN

8. Gateway, 6-2, (6): The Gators host Norwin on Friday on HSSN

9. Steel Valley, 7-0, (10): The Ironmen host Yough on Friday

10. Belle Vernon, 5-2, (NR): The Leopards host Southmoreland on Friday on HSSN

Out: Upper St. Clair Panthers