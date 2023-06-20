Trib 10: Riverside baseball, Hempfield softball top final power rankings

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 9:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Maggie Howard makes a catch at the fence against Cumberland Valley during their PIAA Class 6A semifinal June 12.

There were a lot of silver linings at the end of the district baseball and softball season.

Seven WPIAL teams reached the PIAA finals at Penn State; however, five brought home the silver runner-up trophy.

Those teams coming so close to a state championship included Mt. Lebanon baseball, Hempfield softball, Shaler softball, Montour softball and Union softball.

Two district teams did bring home gold though: Shaler baseball won its second PIAA title while Riverside baseball captured state gold for a fifth time.

The Panthers also made history when they became the first WPIAL baseball team to win a PIAA championship with a perfect record. Riverside finished 25-0.

When the dust settled at the end of the season, Riverside baseball and Hempfield softball were at the top of the Trib 10 power rankings.

Here are the final power rankings for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (25-0) (1)

2. Shaler Titans (23-4) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (16-11) (3)

4. Hopewell Vikings (14-12) (4)

5. Bethel Park Black Hawks (18-6) (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (17-8) (6)

7. Seton LaSalle Rebels (15-5) (NR)

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors (16-7) (7)

9. Indiana Little Indians (16-10) (8)

10. Latrobe Wildcats (17-8) (10)

Out: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Softball Trib 10

1. Hempfield Spartans (21-4) (2)

2. Shaler Titans (22-2) (4)

3. Montour Spartans (18-5) (5)

4. Union Scotties (20-4) (7)

5. Neshannock Lancers (22-1) (1)

6. Armstrong River Hawks (21-3) (3)

7. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (20-2) (6)

8. Avonworth Antelopes (22-2) (8)

9. Trinity Hillers (20-3) (9)

10. Belle Vernon Leopards (19-5) (10)

Out: None