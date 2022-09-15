Trib 10: Conference openers ahead for many top teams in power rankings

By:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township running back Richie Woods carries the ball during a preseason practice.

Week 3 and the start of conference play. It’s like opening up that first Christmas catalog as a kid and going to town on the wish list.

Conference games have a little extra special feel. Players know it. Coaches know it, though they won’t admit it.

These are the games that will determine who is left standing to play November football and travel on the postseason parkway, with the destination being either the North Shore or North Huntingdon.

Seven of the 10 teams in the latest Trib 10 power rankings open up conference play Friday.

There was very little movement and only one team swap from last week.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings. Teams are listed with with record, last week’s ranking and Week 3 opponent. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 2-0, (1): The Quips visit Montour on Friday on HSSN

2. Gateway, 3-0, (2): The Gators visit Franklin Regional on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 2-1, (3): The Vikings host Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 3-0, (4): The Warriors host Chartiers Valley on Friday

5. McKeesport, 3-0, (6): The Tigers visit Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

6. Thomas Jefferson, 2-1, (7): The Jaguars host Latrobe on Friday on HSSN

7. North Allegheny, 3-0, (8): The Tigers host Baldwin on Friday on HSSN

8. Belle Vernon, 1-1, (5): The Leopards host Penn-Trafford on Friday on HSSN

9. Upper St. Clair, 3-0, (9): The Panthers visit Fox Chapel on Friday

10. Peters Township, 3-0, (NR): The Indians host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN

Out: Mars