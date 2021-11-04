Trib 10: Seven undefeated teams fill power ratings as playoffs open

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 9:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jack Smith works out during practice on Aug. 11.

The regular season is in the books and playoff fever is spreading throughout the district.

However, for the Trib 10 teams, Week 10 is like a Billy Squier song: Lonely is the Night.

Eight of the 10 teams in this week’s power rankings have byes this weekend and will be watching and listening to the opening night of the WPIAL football postseason on HSSN.

With the addition of Steel Valley, there are now seven undefeated teams left in the Trib 10 power rankings with Mt. Lebanon holding tight to No. 1.

Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 10-0, (1): The Blue Devils do not play this weekend

2. Belle Vernon, 8-0, (2): The Leopards do not play this weekend

3. Central Valley, 10-0, (3): The Warriors do not play this weekend

4. Central Catholic, 8-2, (4): The Vikings do not play this weekend

5. Moon, 10-0, (5): The Tigers do not play this weekend

6. Aliquippa, 8-1, (6): The Quips do not play this weekend

7. Sto-Rox, 10-0, (7): The Vikings host Shady Side Academy, Friday on HSSN

8. Hampton, 10-0, (8): The Talbots do not play this weekend

9. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 8-2, (10): The Warriors do not play this weekend

10. Steel Valley Ironmen, 9-0, (NR): The Ironmen host Beth-Center, Friday on HSSN

Out: McKeesport Tigers