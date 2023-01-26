Trib 10: Shakeup hits girls power rankings

Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber shoots a 3-pointer against McKeesport during a 2022 WPIAL Class 5A semifinal.

This week, the tide has turned with plenty of movement on the girls side of the weekly Trib 10, while things settled a bit in the boys power rankings.

A week after four boys teams fell out of the Trib 10, only one change was made with Highlands replacing Butler.

The girls side didn’t see complete upheaval like last week’s boys rankings, but enough shuffling took place to catch the attention of district hoops fans.

The biggest change was at the top where Norwin fell from the No. 1 position after losing to Upper St. Clair on Monday. The new girls top team is Oakland Catholic. The Eagles are flying high after recent big wins over Penn-Trafford and McKeesport.

Following back-to-back losses, Freedom dropped from the power rankings, replaced by 6A power North Allegheny.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (14-2), (1)

2. Lincoln Park, (15-1), (3)

3. Uniontown Red Raiders, (15-1), (4)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (14-2), (5)

5. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (13-2), (6)

6. Highlands Golden Rams, (14-2), (NR)

7. North Hills Indians, (13-3), (2)

8. South Allegheny Gladiators, (14-1), (7)

9. Eden Christian Academy Warriors, (12-2), (9)

10. Union Scotties, (15-0), (10)

Out: Butler Golden Tornado

Girls Trib 10

1. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (15-2), (3)

2. South Fayette Lions, (15-2), (5)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (12-2), (6)

4. Norwin Knights, (14-2), (1)

5. Blackhawk Cougars, (14-2), (2)

6. North Catholic Trojans, (13-3), (7)

7. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (13-4), (8)

8. McKeesport Tigers, (13-3), (4)

9. Laurel Spartans, (14-1), (10)

10. North Allegheny Tigers, (10-4), (NR)

Out: Freedom Bulldogs