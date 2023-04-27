Trib 10: Slight shift in baseball, softball power rankings

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Evan Tomasic makes a running catch against Pine-Richland on Thursday.

There was little movement in the latest Trib 10 rankings. You can call it shifting; there was only one team out and one school in.

That change occurred in the baseball rankings as a tough section series with Shaler dropped North Hills from the power rankings. Joining the Trib 10 once again is Bethel Park.

It was a tough week on the diamond at North Hills. The softball Indians fell after losing to Shaler as well, but hung on to a spot at No. 10.

At No. 1, Seneca Valley remains on top in baseball despite a Monday loss to No. 2 North Allegheny. The Raiders got that victory back over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Undefeated Shaler remains on top in the district softball power rankings.

Here are the latest power rankings. teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Seneca Valley Raiders (12-3) (1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (10-3) (2)

3. West Mifflin Titans (14-1) (3)

4. Riverside Panthers (12-0) (6)

5. Montour Spartans (13-2) (4)

6. Pine-Richland Rams (12-5) (5)

7. Blackhawk Cougars (10-2) (9)

8. Shaler Titans (12-3) (8)

9. South Fayette Lions (12-3) (10)

10. Bethel Park Black Hawks (10-4) (NR)

Out: North Hills Indians

Softball Trib 10

1. Shaler Titans (14-0) (1)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (11-1) (2)

3. West Allegheny Indians (15-1) (3)

4. Neshannock Lancers (10-0) (4)

5. Avonworth Antelopes (14-1) (5)

6. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (12-0) (7)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts (14-1) (9)

8. Norwin Knights (12-3) (8)

9. Hempfield Spartans (12-2) (10)

10. North Hills Indians (11-2) (6)

Out: None