Trib 10: Softball shakeup in weekly power rankings

By:

Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Angelina Pepe runs to third base during a game against Belle Vernon on March 17.

The winds of change that had the temps bouncing up and down last week were calm in the Trib 10 baseball rankings, but strong again in the district softball power rankings.

Baseball had a couple of teams slide and some move up; however, all 10 teams are still feeling the power and love from the Trib 10 weekly rankings.

Meanwhile, there were big changes again in softball as three teams were bounced from the power rankings while three new teams, including a pair of unbeaten schools, make their Trib 10 debuts.

There were no changes at the top as Franklin Regional baseball and Bethel Park softball are once again No. 1 for a third straight week.

Here is the latest power rankings, which have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (8-0) (1)

2. Norwin Knights (8-1) (5)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (10-1) (6)

4. Blackhawk Cougars (9-1) (2)

5. South Fayette Lions (9-2) (4)

6. West Allegheny Indians (7-2) (7)

7. Bethel Park Black Hawks (7-2) (3)

8. Seneca Valley Raiders (9-2) (10)

9. Seton LaSalle Rebels (9-1) (9)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles (11-1) (8)

Out: None

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (8-0) (1)

2. Norwin Knights (6-1) (2)

3. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (8-2) (4)

4. Beaver Bobcats (7-0) (5)

5. Penn-Trafford Warriors (6-3) (7)

6. West Allegheny Indians (6-2) (8)

7. Southmoreland Scotties (7-0) (NR)

8. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (8-2) (3)

9. North Hills Indians (7-1) (NR)

10. Ligonier Valley Rams (8-0) (NR)

Out: South Fayette Lions, Pine-Richland Rams, West Mifflin Titans