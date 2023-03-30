Trib 10: State champs take top spots in season’s final power rankings

By:

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas drives past Neumann-Goretti’s Khaafiq Myers during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game March 23 at Giant Center in Hershey.

The WPIAL sent seven teams to Hershey to play for a PIAA basketball championship, and three came home with gold.

Lincoln Park won the boys Class 4A state title while Class A produced two PIAA champions with Imani Christian boys and Union girls.

Thus, there was no change at the top in the weekly Trib 10 boys power rankings as the Leopards finished No. 1 while the Scotties claimed the top spot in the girls Trib 10.

Aliquippa and Deer Lakes boys, along with South Fayette and Blackhawk girls, finished strong seasons with state silver and Top 5 spots in the power rankings.

Here are the final Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Lincoln Park Leopards, (30-1), (1)

2. Imani Christian Saints, (23-6), (3)

3. Aliquippa Quips, (24-7), (2)

4. Deer Lakes Lancers, (21-9), (4)

5. Uniontown Red Raiders, (23-6), (5)

6. Union Scotties, (25-4), (6)

7. Penn Hills Indians, (23-4), (7)

8. New Castle Red Hurricane, (24-4), (8)

9. Peters Township Indians, (24-5), (9)

10. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (24-4), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Union Scotties, (23-6), (2)

2. South Fayette Lions, (28-3), (1)

3. Blackhawk Cougars, (25-5), (3)

4. North Catholic Trojans, (25-4), (4)

5. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (25-5), (5)

6. Norwin Knights, (24-5), (6)

7. Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions, (24-6), (7)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (22-8), (8)

9. North Allegheny Tigers, (22-6), (9)

10. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (23-4), (10)

Out: None