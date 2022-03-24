Trib 10 teams head to Hershey for PIAA championship games

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 8:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Reagan Murdoch is fouled by Bethel Park’s Ella Sabatos during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

Three boys and two girls WPIAL basketball teams saw their dreams of merging gold and chocolate together come to an end last week with a loss in the PIAA semifinals.

However, nine district teams have booked their hotels and are heading east in search of a state championship…and chocolate.

While there was movement in the middle of the penultimate Trib 10 power rankings, the two teams at the top remain No. 1 heading into the PIAA finals.

Undefeated Quaker Valley leads a group of five WPIAL boys teams while Mt. Lebanon is on top with four girls teams set to tip for gold Thursday through Saturday.

Here are the latest power rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

School, record, previous

1. Quaker Valley Quakers, 27-0, 1

2. New Castle Red Hurricanes, 27-2, 3

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, 27-0, 4

4. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 24-4, 5

5. Aliquippa Quips, 21-8, 6

6. Fox Chapel Foxes, 27-2, 2

7. Gateway Gators, 18-7, 7

8. South Allegheny Gladiators, 20-8, 8

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, 27-1, 9

10. North Hills Indians, 26-2, 10

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, 27-1, 1

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, 28-2, 2

3. Neshannock Lancers, 28-2, 4

4. Freedom Bulldogs, 22-5, 6

5. North Catholic Trojans, 22-6, 3

6. McKeesport Tigers, 23-6, 5

7. Blackhawk Cougars, 26-1, 7

8. Moon Tigers, 21-6, 8

9. South Fayette Lions, 23-5, 9

10. Knoch Knights, 22-4, 10

Out: None

