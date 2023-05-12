Trib 10: Teams jockey for position in power rankings on eve of playoffs

By:

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Ellie Facher connects on a base hit during a game against Highlands last season.

While there was more maneuvering in the baseball Trib 10 power rankings this week, including a new top squad, there were more changes overall in softball.

After a perfect week in which there were no changes for three weeks in a row, North Hills and Norwin fell from the softball power rankings as Montour and Carmichaels were more than happy to find a spot in the Trib 10.

That being said, Shaler remains on top in softball again.

North Allegheny’s spot on top in baseball lasted one week as the Tigers dropped down and opened the door for the lone WPIAL baseball team without a loss as Riverside is now No. 1.

The seesaw battle in 4A continued on the field and in the power rankings. A week after Chartiers Valley bumped West Mifflin from the Trib 10, the Titans are back and the Colts drop out.

Here are the latest power rankings in the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (17-0) (2)

2. Shaler Titans (16-4) (9)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (15-4) (10)

4. Montour Spartans (17-3) (3)

5. Pine-Richland Rams (14-6) (4)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (11-3) (1)

7. Seneca Valley Raiders (16-4) (8)

8. Blackhawk Cougars (14-2) (5)

9. South Fayette Lions (15-4) (6)

10. West Mifflin Titans (15-2) (NR)

Out: Chartiers Valley Colts

Softball Trib 10

1. Shaler Titans (16-0) (1)

2. Seneca Valley Raiders (16-1) (2)

3. West Allegheny Indians (18-1) (3)

4. Neshannock Lancers (16-0) (4)

5. Avonworth Antelopes (17-1) (5)

6. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (16-0) (6)

7. Montour Spartans (13-3) (NR)

8. Chartiers Valley Colts (16-2) (7)

9. Hempfield Spartans (16-3) (9)

10. Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (16-0) (NR)

Out: North Hills Indians, Norwin Knights