Trib 10 teams show their power in opening round of WPIAL football playoffs

By:

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 9:17 PM

There were no changes to this week’s Trib 10 as the ranked teams from last week were perfect.

It was a strong start to the district postseason for eight members of the power rankings, as they avoided upsets and advanced to either the WPIAL semifinals or quarterfinals.

The other two teams ranked in the Trib 10 after the regular season ended enjoyed quarterfinal byes after Central Catholic and Pine-Richland finished first and second after tiebreakers in Class 6A.

One team is guaranteed not to survive to the third week of the district playoffs as No. 4 Pine-Richland hosts No. 6 North Allegheny in a Class 6A semifinal rematch of their Week 9 showdown for first place.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 11. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking follows current record.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 11-0, (1), vs. Blackhawk on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Penn-Trafford, 10-1, (2), vs. Upper St. Clair on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 9-1, (3), hosts Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Pine-Richland, 9-1, (4), hosts No. 6 North Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN

5. Gateway, 9-2, (5), vs. Bethel Park on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. North Allegheny, 10-1, (6), at No. 4 Pine-Richland on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Penn Hills, 10-1, (7), vs. McKeesport on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Central Valley, 10-1, (8), vs. Derry on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. South Fayette, 10-1, (9), vs. Belle Vernon on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Aliquippa, 10-1, (10), vs. South Park on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson