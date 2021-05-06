Trib 10: Teams solidifying positions in baseball, softball power rankings

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park catcher Sandra Soltes hits against Shaler on March 26.

There were no changes from last week’s Trib 10 baseball and softball power rankings.

Perhaps part of the reason that all 20 teams are still feeling the power is because they are stepping up their game as the regular season winds down and the playoffs are a week and a half away.

Then again, maybe Mother Nature’s wet start to May and the boatload of postponements each day could have played a factor.

Either way, the baseball rankings remain the same, and only two teams slipped down in the softball Top 10.

There were no changes at No. 1 as Franklin Regional baseball and Bethel Park softball are once again on top for a fifth straight week.

Here is the latest power rankings with zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (11-0) (1)

2. Norwin Knights (11-1) (2)

3. South Fayette Lions (13-2) (3)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (14-2) (4)

5. Blackhawk Cougars (12-2) (5)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (11-2) (6)

7. West Allegheny Indians (9-3) (7)

8. Seton LaSalle Rebels (14-1) (8)

9. Montour Spartans (10-3) (9)

10. Hopewell Vikings (11-3) (10)

Out: None

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (11-0) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (11-2) (2)

3. Beaver Bobcats (10-0) (3)

4. Norwin Knights (11-2) (4)

5. West Allegheny Indians (10-2) (6)

6. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (11-2) (7)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (9-3) (5)

8. Southmoreland Scotties (8-1) (9)

9. Hempfield Spartans (8-3) (8)

10. North Hills Indians (9-2) (10)

Out: None