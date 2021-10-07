Trib 10: Top 2 teams in weekly power rankings set to collide

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 8:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Brandon Jackson catches a pass in front of the North Allegheny bench during the first quarter on Sept. 24.

Several big head-to-head matchups last week led to a pair of Class 6A district teams being bounced from the weekly Trib 10 power rankings.

Top-ranked Mt. Lebanon rolled past North Allegheny while No. 2 Central Catholic shut out Seneca Valley, dropping the Tigers and Raiders from the Trib 10.

It also leads to a huge power struggle in the WPIAL’s biggest classification to highlight Week 6 as No. 1 Mt. Lebanon hosts No. 2 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN.

The shuffling of the rankings opened the door for Pine-Richland to return to power after a four-week hiatus as the Rams check in at No. 9 while undefeated Hampton debuts at No. 10.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, (1): The Blue Devils host No. 2 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Catholic, 5-1, (2): The Vikings visit No. 1 Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN

3. Belle Vernon, 5-0, (3): The Leopards visit Ringgold on Friday

4. Central Valley, 6-0, (4): The Warriors visit Keystone Oaks on Friday

5. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, (5): The Jaguars visit Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

6. Moon, 6-0, (6): The Tigers visit Peters Township on Friday on HSSN

7. Aliquippa, 4-1, (7): The Quips visit Chartiers Valley on Friday on HSSN

8. Sto-Rox, 6-0, (8): The Vikings host Seton LaSalle on Friday

9. Pine-Richland, 3-3: (NR), The Rams visit Shaler on Friday

10. Hampton, 6-0, (NR): The Talbots visit Plum on Friday on HSSN

Out: Seneca Valley Raiders, North Allegheny Tigers