Trib 10: Top 3 changes after clash of titans

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza eludes Central Catholic’s Keith Cushenberry to score last Friday.

Following a couple of tumultuous weeks, there was very little change in the weekly Trib 10 power rankings.

Nine of the 10 teams in last week’s power rankings were victorious in Week 6, overcoming their opponents and in many cases, the weather.

The only team to fall was No. 2 Central Catholic, losing to top-ranked Mt. Lebanon in a battle of the 6A beasts.

There are no head-to-head matchups of Trib 10 teams set for Week 7, so barring an eyebrow-raiser or two, the song may remain the same next week.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 7-0, (1): The Blue Devils visit Norwin on Friday

2. Belle Vernon, 6-0, (3): The Leopards host Trinity on Friday

3. Central Valley, 7-0, (4): The Warriors host Ambridge on Friday

4. Central Catholic, 5-2, (2): The Vikings visit Hempfield on Friday

5. Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, (5): The Jaguars host Ringgold on Friday

6. Moon, 7-0, (6): The Tigers host Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

7. Aliquippa, 5-1, (7): The Quips host Montour on Friday on HSSN

8. Sto-Rox, 7-0, (8): The Vikings visit Western Beaver on Saturday on HSSN

9. Pine-Richland, 4-3, (9): The Rams visit North Hills on Friday on HSSN

10. Hampton, 7-0, (10): The Talbots host Indiana on Friday on HSSN

Out: None

