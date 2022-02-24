Trib 10: Top teams defend their spots as WPIAL basketball semifinals approach
By:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:55 PM
All was quiet on the Western Pa. front this past week as the elite teams either disposed of first-round opponents easily or bypassed the opening round with a bye in the quarterfinals.
For the first time all year, there were zero changes in the Trib 10 power rankings.
Don’t expect the same 20 boys and girls teams to be static next week. With the quarterfinals and semifinals looming, the competition will increase dramatically and the odds are good for some head-to-head playoff contests on the Path to the Pete.
Here are the latest power rankings with overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.
Boys Trib 10
1. North Hills Indians, (22-0), (1)
2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (22-0), (2)
3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (21-0), (3)
4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (21-1), (4)
5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (21-1), (5)
6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (20-0), (6)
7. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (21-2), (7)
8. Montour Spartans, (19-4), (8)
9. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (18-4), (9)
10. Central Catholic Vikings, (17-5), (10)
Out: None
Girls Trib 10
1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-1), (1)
2. Blackhawk Cougars, (21-0), (2)
3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (21-1), (3)
4. Indiana Little Indians, (20-3), (4)
5. North Allegheny Tigers, (21-2), (5)
6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (19-4), (6)
7. North Catholic Trojans, (17-5), (7)
8. South Fayette Lions, (19-4), (8)
9. Moon Tigers, (18-4), (9)
10. Rochester Rams, (16-4), (10)
Out: None
More Basketball• Confident freshman Meleek Thomas leads No. 5 Lincoln Park past No. 4 North Catholic
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 24, 2022: Odds against underdogs in Class 5A
• High school roundup for Feb. 23, 2022: Freshman’s free throws in final seconds lift Avonworth past Mohawk
• Bethel Park girls stage 2nd-half rally to get past Norwin in Class 6A quarterfinals
• Markus Frank’s school-record 45 points leads Quaker Valley past Deer Lakes in Class 4A quarterfinals