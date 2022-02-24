Trib 10: Top teams defend their spots as WPIAL basketball semifinals approach

By:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Matt Seidl scores over North Allegheny’s Erik Sundgren during their Section 1-6A game on Jan. 7.

All was quiet on the Western Pa. front this past week as the elite teams either disposed of first-round opponents easily or bypassed the opening round with a bye in the quarterfinals.

For the first time all year, there were zero changes in the Trib 10 power rankings.

Don’t expect the same 20 boys and girls teams to be static next week. With the quarterfinals and semifinals looming, the competition will increase dramatically and the odds are good for some head-to-head playoff contests on the Path to the Pete.

Here are the latest power rankings with overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (22-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (22-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (21-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (21-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (21-1), (5)

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (20-0), (6)

7. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (21-2), (7)

8. Montour Spartans, (19-4), (8)

9. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (18-4), (9)

10. Central Catholic Vikings, (17-5), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-1), (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars, (21-0), (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (21-1), (3)

4. Indiana Little Indians, (20-3), (4)

5. North Allegheny Tigers, (21-2), (5)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (19-4), (6)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (17-5), (7)

8. South Fayette Lions, (19-4), (8)

9. Moon Tigers, (18-4), (9)

10. Rochester Rams, (16-4), (10)

Out: None