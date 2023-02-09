Trib 10: Top teams in power rankings finishing regular season strong

By:

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 6:26 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren (1) splits the defense and scores during the second half of Penn Hills’ victory over Gateway on Jan. 24.

The district boys and girls basketball elite are finishing strong as we head toward the “Path to the Pete.”

There were two changes in the boys weekly Trib 10, with Indians from both Penn Hills and Peters Township debuting while North Hills and South Allegheny were bumped.

There were zero changes to the girls power rankings as all 10 teams were perfect in their games from the past week.

Once again, the top of the food chain was unchanged as Hampton reamin No. 1 for the boys and Oakland Catholic is on top in the girls power rankings.

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (18-2), (1)

2. Lincoln Park, (20-1), (2)

3. New Castle Red Hurricane, (18-2), (3)

4. Penn Hills Indians, (16-2), (NR)

5. Uniontown Red Raiders, (18-2), (5)

6. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (18-2), (6)

7. Highlands Golden Rams, (17-3), (7)

8. Aliquippa Quips, (15-6), (4)

9. Imani Christian Saints, (14-5), (10)

10. Peters Township Indians, (17-3), (NR)

Out: North Hills Indians, South Allegheny Gladiators

Girls Trib 10

1. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (18-2), (1)

2. South Fayette Lions, (18-2), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (18-2), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (17-2), (4)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (17-3), (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (15-4), (6)

7. Norwin Knights, (18-3), (7)

8. McKeesport Tigers, (18-3), (8)

9. Neshannock Lancers, (14-6), (9)

10. Laurel Spartans, (18-2), (10)

Out: None