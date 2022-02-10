Trib 10: Top teams in power rankings tuning up for playoffs

By:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 8:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Alex Smith brings the ball upcourt against North Allegheny on Jan. 7, 2022, in McCandless.

Like sands in the hourglass, so go the dwindling days of the regular season.

With only a couple of days left in section play, the elite teams around the WPIAL are honing their games and flexing their power as the postseason nears.

Once again, there was not a lot of movement in the weekly Trib 10 rankings, with one team each in boys and girls hoops losing their grip on a spot.

Penn Hills bumps Belle Vernon on the boys side while Indiana replaces Moon in the girls rankings.

At No. 1, North Hills once again remains perfect in the boys rankings while Chartiers Valley enjoys the view from the top for a second straight week in the girls rankings.

Here are the latest power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (19-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (19-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (17-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (17-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (19-1), (5)

6. North Catholic Trojans, (17-1), (6)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (16-0), (7)

8. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (17-2), (8)

9. Central Catholic Vikings, (16-4), (9)

10. Penn Hills Indians, (16-3), (NR)

Out: Belle Vernon Leopards

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (18-1), (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (20-0), (2)

3. North Allegheny Tigers, (18-1), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (17-0), (4)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (14-4), (6)

6. Norwin Knights, (15-4), (7)

7. Trinity Hillers, (16-3), (5)

8. Union Scotties, (19-0), (8)

9. South Fayette Lions, (16-3), (9)

10. Indiana Little Indians, (16-3), (NR)

Out: Moon Tigers