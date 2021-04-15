Trib 10: Top teams keep spots as baseball, softball power rankings shuffle

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Franklin Regional's Thomas Nicely celebrates his RBI double against Latrobe on Tuesday.

As section play kicked into full gear and Mother Nature cooperated, there was plenty of action on the baseball and softball district diamonds since the inaugural HSSN power rankings were released last week.

There was some shuffling of the deck in baseball, but only one team fell out of the Trib 10 as Seneca Valley won twice and replaced rival Pine-Richland.

There were more changes in softball as three new teams — Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland and West Mifflin — debut.

There were no changes at the top as Franklin Regional baseball and Bethel Park softball are still No. 1.

Here are the latest power rankings, which have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Franklin Regional Panthers (6-0) (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars (7-0) (4)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-1) (2)

4. South Fayette Lions (8-1) (3)

5. Norwin Knights (5-1) (6)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (6-1) (8)

7. West Allegheny Indians (5-2) (7)

8. Serra Catholic Eagles (9-0) (10)

9. Seton LaSalle Rebels (7-1) (9)

10. Seneca Valley Raiders (6-2) (NR)

Out: Pine-Richland Rams

Softball Trib 10

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks (6-0) (1)

2. Norwin Knights (5-1) (4)

3. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (6-1) (5)

4. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (6-2) (8)

5. Beaver Bobcats (5-0) (9)

6. South Fayette Lions (7-0) (10)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (4-3) (NR)

8. West Allegheny Indians (4-2) (6)

9. Pine-Richland Rams (4-2) (NR)

10. West Mifflin Titans (6-0) (NR)

Out: Seneca Valley Raiders, Hempfield Spartans, Connellsville Falcons