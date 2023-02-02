Trib 10: Top teams remain the same, but power rankings see some changes

By:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Brennan Murray scores over Highlands’ Landan Signorella and Chandler Thimons on Jan. 27.

There were a few changes up and down the weekly Trib 10, but the top two teams remain the same.

A pair of Class 4A teams remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the boys power rankings. Hampton and Lincoln Park are a combined 33-3 overall.

Two new boys teams entries into the Trib 10 are Aliquippa and Imani Christian.

On the girls side, two Class 5A teams and a 6A school remain in the top three with Oakland Catholic, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair.

The one change in the girls power rankings has Neshannock cracking the top 10 after a big Section 1-3A win over Laurel in moved the defending district and state champion Lancers into a tie for first place with the No. 10 Spartans.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings with records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (16-2), (1)

2. Lincoln Park, (17-1), (2)

3. New Castle Red Hurricane, (16-2), (4)

4. Aliquippa Quips, (12-5), (NR)

5. Uniontown Red Raiders, (16-2), (3)

6. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (15-2), (5)

7. Highlands Golden Rams, (15-3), (6)

8. North Hills Indians, (15-4), (7)

9. South Allegheny Gladiators, (15-2), (8)

10. Imani Christian Saints, (12-5), (NR)

Out: Eden Christian Academy Warriors, Union Scotties

Girls Trib 10

1. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (17-2), (1)

2. South Fayette Lions, (17-2), (2)

3. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (15-2), (3)

4. Blackhawk Cougars, (16-2), (5)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (15-3), (6)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (12-4), (10)

7. Norwin Knights, (16-3), (4)

8. McKeesport Tigers, (16-3), (8)

9. Neshannock Lancers, (12-6), (NR)

10. Laurel Spartans, (15-2), (9)

Out: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils