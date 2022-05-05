Trib 10: Top teams stay the same but plenty of changes in baseball, softball power rankings

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Brock Janeda dives for a ground ball behind second base during a game against Quaker Valley on April 8.

Finding power late in the baseball regular season can be a tough ask at times.

We’ve seen plenty of water this spring, but the Trib 10 baseball rankings were dealing with a lot of muddy water this week.

How far should teams drop when they lose to strong competition as opposed to where should they fall if the losses were a tad suspect? What about those teams from the smaller classes who keep winning but really haven’t been challenged?

With tough nonsection games hard to book because of the weather, some teams are going to have to cross their fingers and hope for the best when the committee meets next week.

The Trib 10 softball rankings don’t seem to have the same issues, as the elite up and down the six classifications have been much more consistent this spring.

Montour is on top of baseball for a second straight week while undefeated Beaver remains No. 1 in softball as it has all season.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Tuesday. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Montour Spartans (14-1) (1)

2. Peters Township Indians (13-1) (2)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (11-2) (3)

4. Shaler Titans (12-4) (6)

5. Serra Catholic Eagles (16-0) (7)

6. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (11-7) (5)

7. West Allegheny Indians (11-3) (4)

8. Mars Fightin’ Planets (12-3) (NR)

9. Pine-Richland Rams (8-7) (NR)

10. North Allegheny Tigers (9-5) (9)

Out: Latrobe Wildcats, Hampton Talbots

Softball Trib 10

1. Beaver Bobcats (12-0) (1)

2. Penn-Trafford Warriors (12-1) (3)

3. Hempfield Spartans (10-1) (2)

4. Armstrong River Hawks (13-2) (5)

5. North Hills Indians (11-2) (4)

6. Pine-Richland Rams (10-2) (6)

7. Frazier Commodores (11-0) (9)

8. Franklin Regional Panthers (13-3) (7)

9. Neshannock Lancers (12-0) (NR)

10. Laurel Spartans (11-1) (10)

Out: Montour Spartans