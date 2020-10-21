Trib 10: Top teams tune up for playoffs

By:

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 10:10 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Breylen Carrington avoids South Fayette’s Connor Harcrik on Sept. 25.

Ten bells for the 10 teams in HSSN football power rankings.

All 10 were victorious on the second-to-last weekend of the WPIAL regular season.

Nine of the teams will close the door on conference play on Friday while North Allegheny enjoys the weekend off after their game at Hempfield was postponed due to covid-19 related issues for the Spartans.

There are no top 10 matchups this week, but that will soon change with the playoffs right around the corner.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 5-0, (1), visit Kiski Area on Friday

2. Gateway, 3-0, (2), visits Connellsville on Friday on HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, (3), hosts McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 6-0, (4), hosts Avonworth on Friday

5. North Allegheny, 5-0, (5), does not play this weekend

6. Peters Township, 5-0, (6), visits West Allegheny on Friday

7. Beaver Falls, 6-0, (7), hosts Neshannock on Friday on HSSN

8. Clairton, 5-0, (8), hosts Springdale on Friday on HSSN

9. Aliquippa, 6-0, (9), hosts Blackhawk on Friday

10. Penn-Trafford, 4-1, (10), visits Franklin Regional on Friday

Out: None