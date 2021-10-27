Trib 10: Tough year for defending WPIAL champs in power rankings

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 7:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gannon Carothers returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Mt. Lebanon on Oct. 8.

My, how the top cats from a year ago have fallen in 2021.

Defending WPIAL champions Pine-Richland in 5A, Beaver Falls in 2A and Jeannette in A struggled out of the gate, and while the Rams and Tigers have rebounded, they remain absent from the Trib 10.

Now 4A defending champion Thomas Jefferson, the top team in the power rankings early in the season, has slipped out of the top 10 after suffering its second loss of the season.

That leaves only 6A Central Catholic and 3A Central Valley still feeling the power as they prepare to defend their crowns starting next week with the opening of the 2021 postseason.

Six undefeated teams remain in the Trib 10 power rankings with Mt. Lebanon holding tight to No. 1 heading into the final week of the regular season.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 9-0, (1): The Blue Devils visit Baldwin on Friday

2. Belle Vernon, 7-0, (2): The Leopards host No. 10 McKeesport on Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 9-0, (3): The Warriors host Hopewell on Friday

4. Central Catholic, 7-2, (4): The Vikings at Canon-McMillan

5. Moon, 9-0, (6): The Tigers visit West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

6. Aliquippa, 7-1, (7): The Quips host New Castle on Friday on HSSN

7. Sto-Rox, 9-0, (8): The Vikings visit Carlynton on Friday

8. Hampton, 9-0, (9): The Talbots host Mars on Friday on HSSN

9. McKeesport, 8-1, (10): The Tigers visit No. 2 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

10. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 7-2, (NR): The Warriors visit Latrobe on Friday on HSSN

Out: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars