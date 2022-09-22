Trib 10: Tumultuous Week 3 shakes up power rankings

By:

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Penn-Trafford's Conlan Greene looks to run early in the first half against Belle Vernon last Friday.

Week 3 of the WPIAL football season may be remembered as Freaky Friday.

As teams across the district opened up conference play last weekend, the top proved to be a slippery slope as half of the Trib HSSN top-ranked teams were knocked off.

Central Catholic (6A) and Belle Vernon (3A) lost close contests, each tasting defeat for the second time this season, while Gateway (5A) has come close to the fire in previous weeks but finally got burned in falling to Franklin Regional.

That’s shakes up the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings this week, with Belle Vernon falling out while the team that beat them, Penn-Trafford, re-enters.

While the rest of the teams climbed or slid, Aliquippa remains on top of this week’s power rankings as the Quips prepare to face undefeated West Allegheny in a Class 4A Parkway Conference battle Friday.

Here are the latest Trib 10 power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Aliquippa, 3-0, (1): The Quips host West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 4-0, (4): The Warriors visit New Castle on Friday

3. McKeesport, 4-0, (6): The Tigers host Trinityon Friday on HSSN

4. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, (7): The Jaguars host Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN

5. North Allegheny, 4-0, (8): The Tigers visit No. 6 Central Catholic on Friday on HSSN

6. Central Catholic, 2-2, (3): The Vikings host No. 5 North Allegheny on Friday on HSSN

7. Upper St. Clair, 4-0, (9): The Panthers host No. 8 Peters Township on Friday on HSSN

8. Peters Township, 4-0, (10): The Indians visit No. 7 Upper St. Clair on Friday on HSSN

9. Penn-Trafford, 3-1, (NR): The Warriors visit Hempfield on Friday on HSSN

10. Gateway, 3-1, (2): The Gators host Plum on Friday on HSSN

Out: Belle Vernon