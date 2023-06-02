Trib 10: WPIAL baseball, softball champions rise in weekly power rankings

By:

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 12:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Laurel during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Lilley Field.

Perfection not only brings the gold, it brings a room with a powerful view as we present the district championship edition of the Trib 10.

There was only one team change in both the baseball and softball power rankings this week as WPIAL Class A baseball champion Bishop Canevin debuts, replacing Neshannock.

However, there was plenty of shifting up and down among the Trib 10 teams as the WPIAL champions take the top six spots in the rankings.

Congrats in baseball to the lone repeat champion from 2022, Mt. Lebanon in 6A, along with Shaler in 5A, Hopewell in 4A, Riverside in 3A, Seton LaSalle in 2A and the Crusaders in A.

Kudos to the softball golden girls, including back-to-back champions Avonworth in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A. Also Hempfield in 6A, Trinity in 5A and Belle Vernon in 4A were all district champs that were not bracket top seeds.

The Trib 10 top spots go to the two remaining district teams that haven’t lost this spring, Riverside in baseball and Neshannock in softball.

Here are the latest power rankings in the 2023 season. The current overall record is followed by the team’s ranking last week.

These weekly rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

1. Riverside Panthers (21-0) (1)

2. Shaler Titans (19-4) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (13-10) (6)

4. Seton LaSalle Rebels (17-4) (9)

5. Hopewell Vikings (12-11) (10)

6. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (15-3) (NR)

7. Bethel Park Black Hawks (17-5) (3)

8. North Allegheny Tigers (16-7) (4)

9. Serra Catholic Eagles (17-3) (5)

10. Latrobe Wildcats (17-7) (7)

Out: Neshannock Lancers

Softball Trib 10

1. Neshannock Lancers (20-0) (2)

2. Avonworth Antelopes (21-1) (3)

3. Hempfield Spartans (18-3) (6)

4. Trinity Hillers (19-2) (8)

5. Belle Vernon Leopards (18-4) (9)

6. Union Scotties (17-3) (10)

7. Seneca Valley Raiders (17-2) (1)

8. Armstrong River Hawks (19-2) (4)

9. Montour Spartans (15-4) (5)

10. Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (18-1) (7)

Out: None

