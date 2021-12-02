Trib 10: WPIAL champs take their rightful place in top 6 in power rankings

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon players celebrate their WPIAL 6A championship Nov. 20.

The WPIAL playoffs are in the books with five new champions crowned. The results ended several lengthy title droughts among the 2021 champions.

Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A ended a 21-year drought, Serra Catholic in 2A went 14 years between crowns, and Bishop Canevin won gold for the first time in 31 years. Not to mention Penn-Trafford winning the program’s first district championship.

Making its 14th straight appearance in the finals, Aliquippa won for the first time since 2018 while neighbor Central Valley was the only school to repeat, winning a third straight WPIAL title.

With all six champions playing in the PIAA semifinals this weekend, how many will make it to Hershey?

This is the sixth postseason since the state expanded to six classifications in football.

The WPIAL has sent as many as four teams to the state finals in three of the last five years — 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Only two District 7 teams reached the finals in Hershey in 2018, and three made it in 2019.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 13-0, (1): The Blue Devils play State College, Saturday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 13-0, (3): The Warriors play Martinsburg Central, Friday on HSSN

3. Aliquippa, 11-1, (5): The Quips play Jersey Shore on Friday

4. Penn-Trafford, 11-2, (6): The Warriors play Exeter Township, Friday on HSSN

5. Serra Catholic, 14-1, (8): The Eagles play Farrell on Friday

6. Bishop Canevin, 13-1, (10): The Crusaders play Redbank Valley on Friday

7. Belle Vernon, 10-1, (2): The Leopards’ season is over

8. Moon, 12-1, (4): The Tigers’ season is over

9. Central Catholic, 9-3, (NR): The Vikings’ season is over

10. North Catholic, 12-1, (7): The Trojans’ season is over

Out of Power Rankings from last week – Beaver Falls Tigers