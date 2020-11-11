Trib 10: WPIAL finalists fill Trib HSSN power rankings

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Jeremiah Hasley attempts to break the tackle of Penn Trafford’s Ethan Carr after a pass reception ;ast Friday.

With only 11 teams left standing after the second week of the WPIAL football playoffs, teams that have been eliminated are merely spectators in more ways than one.

Sure, when the final rankings come out, perhaps a team currently on the outside looking in finds its way back into the HSSN football power rankings, but for now, they can only watch and listen to championship weekend on Trib HSSN.

Nine district finalists and the first WPIAL football champion of 2020 make up this week’s Trib 10. Next week, it will be the six champs and four others making the cut.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 8-0, (1), plays No. 3 Peters Township on Saturday on HSSN

2. Central Valley, 9-0, (3), plays No. 10 Elizabeth Forward on Friday on HSSN

3. Peters Township, 8-0, (5), plays No. 1 Pine-Richland on Saturday on HSSN

4. Thomas Jefferson, 7-1, (6), plays No. 5 Aliquippa on Saturday on HSSN

5. Aliquippa, 9-0, (9), plays No. 4 Thomas Jefferson on Saturday on HSSN

6. Beaver Falls, 9-0, (7), plays No. 9 Sto-Rox on Saturday on HSSN

7. Clairton, 8-0, (8), plays Jeannette on Saturday on HSSN

8. Central Catholic, 6-2, (NR), visits Erie McDowell on Saturday

9. Sto-Rox, 8-1, (NR), plays No. 6 Beaver Falls on Saturday on HSSN

10. Elizabeth Forward, 8-0, (NR), plays No. 2 Central Valley on Friday on HSSN

Out: Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford