Trib 10: WPIAL finals shuffle up power rankings

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 10:26 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dante Spadafora reacts to a defensive play against Greensburg Central Catholic’s Brevan Williams during the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball final on Saturday.

WPIAL championship game results forced a shuffling of the deck in the first post-district playoff edition of the Trib 10.

Belle Vernon had been No. 1 on the boys side, but a semifinals loss dropped them out of the power rankings.

Trinity has been on top of the girls since defeating North Allegheny in February, but they fell as well after losing to Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL 5A title game.

So heading into the champions-only PIAA playoffs, OLSH boys and North Allegheny girls sit atop the Trib HSSN power rankings with all of the other District 7 basketball champs right behind them.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

Boys Trib 10

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (21-0), (2)

2. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (20-1), (3)

3. New Castle Red Hurricane, (21-2), (5)

4. Lincoln Park Leopards, (18-5), (7)

5. Ellwood City Wolverines, (14-4), (NR)

6. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (16-5), (NR)

7. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-4), (4)

8. Pine-Richland Rams, (14-6), (8)

9. North Catholic Trojans, (18-5), (6)

10. South Allegheny Gladiators, (17-5), (9)

Out: Belle Vernon Leopards, Neshannock Lancers

Girls Trib 10

1. North Allegheny Tigers, (24-1), (2)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts, (23-3), (4)

3. Beaver Bobcats, (20-0), (6)

4. Rochester Rams, (15-3), (8)

5. Mohawk Warriors, (17-4), (9)

6. Neshannock Lancers, (17-2), (NR)

7. Trinity Hillers, (21-2), (1)

8. North Catholic Trojans, (18-3), (3)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (15-3), (5)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles, (16-1), (10)

Out: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils