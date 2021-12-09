Trib 10: WPIAL seeks record PIAA championship haul

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 7:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich eludes State College’s Jashaun Green on a 40-yard reception during their PIAA Class 6A state semifinal on Dec. 4, 2021, at Mansion Park in Altoona.

The WPIAL never has sent more than four district teams to the state finals.

Until this season.

Five WPIAL champions are a win away from adding a state title to their 2021 collection.

Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa, Central Valley and Serra Catholic are headed to Hershey. Aliquippa is looking a fourth PIAA championship, Central Valley its second straight. Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford and Serra Catholic want to be first-time winners.

The WPIAL never has won more than three PIAA football championships in a single postseason.

Last week’s rankings are after the team’s record and before this week’s opponent.

The rankings have no classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

1. Mt. Lebanon, 14-0, (1), the Blue Devils play St. Joseph’s Prep, Saturday on HSSN.

2. Central Valley, 14-0, (3), the Warriors play Wyomissing, Saturday on HSSN.

3. Aliquippa, 12-1, (5), the Quips play Bishop McDevitt, Thursday on HSSN.

4. Penn-Trafford, 12-2, (6), the Warriors play Imhotep Charter, Friday on HSSN.

5. Serra Catholic, 15-1, (8), the Eagles play Southern Columbia on Friday.

6. Bishop Canevin, 13-2, (10), season over.

7. Belle Vernon, 10-1, (2), season over.

8. Moon, 12-1, (4), season over.

9. Central Catholic, 9-3, (NR), season over.

10. North Catholic, 12-1, (7), season over.

