Trib 10: WPIAL seeks record PIAA championship haul
By:
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 7:19 PM
The WPIAL never has sent more than four district teams to the state finals.
Until this season.
Five WPIAL champions are a win away from adding a state title to their 2021 collection.
Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Aliquippa, Central Valley and Serra Catholic are headed to Hershey. Aliquippa is looking a fourth PIAA championship, Central Valley its second straight. Mt. Lebanon, Penn-Trafford and Serra Catholic want to be first-time winners.
The WPIAL never has won more than three PIAA football championships in a single postseason.
Last week’s rankings are after the team’s record and before this week’s opponent.
The rankings have no classification boundaries.
WPIAL Football Trib 10
1. Mt. Lebanon, 14-0, (1), the Blue Devils play St. Joseph’s Prep, Saturday on HSSN.
2. Central Valley, 14-0, (3), the Warriors play Wyomissing, Saturday on HSSN.
3. Aliquippa, 12-1, (5), the Quips play Bishop McDevitt, Thursday on HSSN.
4. Penn-Trafford, 12-2, (6), the Warriors play Imhotep Charter, Friday on HSSN.
5. Serra Catholic, 15-1, (8), the Eagles play Southern Columbia on Friday.
6. Bishop Canevin, 13-2, (10), season over.
7. Belle Vernon, 10-1, (2), season over.
8. Moon, 12-1, (4), season over.
9. Central Catholic, 9-3, (NR), season over.
10. North Catholic, 12-1, (7), season over.
Out – None
Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Serra Catholic
More Football• PIAA delays release of updated enrollment numbers to fix vo-tech issue
• Former PIAA football championship coaches offer advice to Penn-Trafford’s Ruane
• Trib HSSN state football rankings for Dec. 7, 2021
• Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin picks up third Big Ten offer
• A-K Valley represented at WPIAL championships at Heinz Field